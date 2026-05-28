Serbian president visits Minth Group's "future factory" in China's Zhejiang
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Minth Group's "future factory" in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 27, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Minth Group's "future factory" in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 27, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Minth Group's "future factory" in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 27, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Minth Group's "future factory" in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 27, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)
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