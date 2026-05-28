Serbian president visits Minth Group's "future factory" in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 13:16, May 28, 2026

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Minth Group's "future factory" in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 27, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Minth Group's "future factory" in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 27, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Minth Group's "future factory" in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 27, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Minth Group's "future factory" in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 27, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)