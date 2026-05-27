Chinese FM calls for greater Czech efforts to improve bilateral ties

Xinhua) 16:56, May 27, 2026

NEW YORK, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday expressed hope that the Czech side would take more positive and constructive measures to improve bilateral ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting.

During the meeting, Macinka affirmed the new Czech government's firm commitment to the one-China policy, saying that this position will never change.

He expressed willingness to strengthen communication with the Chinese side, enhance mutual trust, gradually bring Czech-China relations back onto the right track, and resume exchanges and cooperation across various fields.

For his part, Wang said that in the face of current global challenges, major countries, in particular, need to play their due role by taking the lead in upholding the international rule of law and practicing multilateralism.

They should also take the lead in supporting small and medium-sized countries and in safeguarding peace and stability, he said, noting that this is how major countries should behave.

The four major global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping are designed to better address global challenges and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

China is willing to work with the Czech side to remove disruptions and obstacles, improve bilateral relations, and revive the traditional friendship, said the Chinese foreign minister.

The Taiwan question is China's internal affair, Wang said, expressing hope that the Czech government will uphold the one-China principle, counteract negative words and actions through more proactive and positive measures, consolidate the political foundation of bilateral ties, and help the China-Czech relations return to the track of sound development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)