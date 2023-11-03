Top Chinese diplomat meets senior Czech official

November 03, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Tomas Pojar, national security adviser of the Czech Republic, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Tomas Pojar, national security adviser of the Czech Republic, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that China always views its relations with the Czech Republic from a long-term, strategic perspective, and stands ready to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with the Czech side to promote common development.

Wang called on the Czech Republic to work with China to abide by each other's political commitments, respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations so as to promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of China-Czech relations.

Pojar said that the Czech side is willing to promote the development of relations with China with a pragmatic attitude, and is willing to strengthen cooperation, conduct more exchanges and enhance mutual understanding with China to lay a solid foundation for the long-term development of bilateral relations.

The Czech side adheres to the one-China policy and that will not change, Pojar said.

The Czech Republic attaches importance to China's position on the Ukraine crisis and other international and regional issues, and is willing to strengthen communication with China, Pojar added.

