Chinese, Argentine FMs agree to deepen strategic ties, cooperation

Xinhua) 16:22, May 27, 2026

NEW YORK, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Argentine counterpart, Pablo Quirno, agreed to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries and expand bilateral practical cooperation during their meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system, Wang said that China and Argentina should jointly support and revitalize the United Nations and promote the reform and improvement of the global governance system.

China stands ready to work with Argentina to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the long-term, steady development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China appreciates Argentina's adherence to the one-China principle, he said.

Noting the strong economic complementarity between the two countries, Wang said both sides should continue to expand practical cooperation across various fields.

Wang called on the two sides to properly manage disruptive factors.

Noting that China neither seeks geopolitical rivalry nor asks other countries to choose sides, he said China-Argentina cooperation is not directed against any third party, but reflects mutual benefit and win-win cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Quirno expressed gratitude for China's support on the issue of the Malvinas Islands, noting that Argentina will firmly uphold the one-China policy and is willing to strengthen its shared interests with China to benefit the people of both countries and enhance the strategic nature of Argentina-China relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)