Home>>
China ready to enhance exchanges, advance cooperation with Argentina: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:39, January 14, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to enhance exchanges at all levels with Argentina and deepen political mutual trust, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Wednesday in response to a related query.
Noting China values developing ties with Argentina, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily press briefing that China is willing to promote pragmatic cooperation with Argentina and better benefit the two peoples.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Buenos Aires launches first all-electric-bus line with Chinese vehicles
- China to strengthen exchanges with Argentina: FM
- Transcending cultural differences for better mutual understanding
- China ready to be Argentina's good partner in development -- Chinese FM
- The new government looks to enhance cooperation with China: Argentine FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.