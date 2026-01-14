China ready to enhance exchanges, advance cooperation with Argentina: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:39, January 14, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to enhance exchanges at all levels with Argentina and deepen political mutual trust, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Wednesday in response to a related query.

Noting China values developing ties with Argentina, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily press briefing that China is willing to promote pragmatic cooperation with Argentina and better benefit the two peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)