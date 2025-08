Buenos Aires launches first all-electric-bus line with Chinese vehicles

Xinhua) 14:31, August 02, 2025

An electric bus manufactured by Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. runs on the street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 7, 2025. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- In May 2025, Buenos Aires of Argentina launched its first all-electric-bus line, deploying 12 electric buses manufactured by Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. in east China's Jiangsu Province for a two-month trial operation. Between January and February 2025, these vehicles were shipped in two batches, traveling nearly 20,000 kilometers from Jiangsu to Buenos Aires.

The project is part of the Chinese enterprise's efforts to expand in the Latin American market. These Chinese-made electric buses exemplified China's commitment in sharing new energy technologies for global development.

An electric bus manufactured by Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. runs on the street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 7, 2025. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

An electric bus manufactured by Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. runs on the street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A passenger scans QR code to learn about the operation of electric bus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 7, 2025. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Passengers are pictured on an electric bus manufactured by Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A staff member examines an electric bus manufactured by Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 4, 2025. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

A driver drives an electric bus manufactured by Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. on the street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 7, 2025. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Passengers are pictured on an electric bus manufactured by Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 7, 2025. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Workers are pictured in a workshop of Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A worker is pictured in a workshop of Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Workers are pictured in a workshop of Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A worker is pictured in a workshop of Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A drone photo shows a view of Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd. in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)