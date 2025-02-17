China to strengthen exchanges with Argentina: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with his Argentine counterpart Gerardo Werthein on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Argentina to strengthen high-level exchanges and interactions in various fields to promote bilateral relations to a new level and better benefit the two peoples, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

The Chinese and Argentine people have a long-standing friendship, and China-Argentina cooperation is based on equality and mutual benefit, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with his Argentine counterpart Gerardo Werthein on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Argentine President Javier Milei met last year and reached an important consensus on consolidating and developing bilateral relations, Wang said that the Chinese side stands ready to work with Argentina to effectively implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Both sides should continue to respect and accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns and continuously consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, Wang added.

The Chinese top diplomat said that China does not seek spheres of influence or participate in geopolitical competition, and it firmly practices multilateralism in international affairs.

China is willing to work with Argentina and other Latin American countries to firmly safeguard international rule of law and basic norms of international relations, Wang said.

Noting that China-Argentina relations are an important part of China-Latin America relations, Wang said the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum has effectively promoted China-Latin America cooperation since its inauguration 10 years ago and brought tangible benefits to the people of both sides.

He added that China is ready to work with Latin American countries to support the development and growth of the China-CELAC Forum, to help each other achieve common development and shared prosperity.

Werthein said that Argentina attaches great importance to its relations with China and looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges and deepening practical cooperation with China.

He thanked China for supporting Argentina in safeguarding its sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.

He said that Argentina firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to become a reliable and stable partner of China.

Argentina is ready to play an active role in promoting the development of Latin America-China relations while strengthening bilateral relations, he added.

