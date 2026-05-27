Chinese peacekeepers support education, cultural exchanges in South Sudan

Xinhua) 09:20, May 27, 2026

JUBA, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan and the 12th Chinese Peacekeeping Infantry Battalion to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan on Tuesday donated school supplies, sports gear and cultural equipment to a secondary school in Juba to support local education and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The donation ceremony, held under the theme "Chinese Culture Enters Campus," took place at the Chinese-built Jubek Model Martyrs Secondary School, bringing together officials, teachers and students to highlight educational cooperation and cultural engagement between the two sides.

Peter Lado Tombe, director general of the Ministry of Education and General Instruction in the Central Equatoria State, said the donation is timely amid the significant needs in the state's education sector.

He noted that improving learning conditions across the country plays a critical role in rebuilding lives and supporting the human development of young people after years of intermittent conflict.

Flora Victor Legge, head teacher of Jubek Model Martyrs Secondary School, said that despite many challenges facing South Sudan, teachers continue to play a vital role in shaping the country's future, working tirelessly to guide, mentor and educate learners with dedication and commitment.

This donation is not only a contribution of materials and resources but also a symbol of partnership, unity and hope for the future of South Sudanese children, said Legge.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan Huo Ying said cooperation between China and South Sudan since 2011 has covered political, economic and cultural fields.

Huo said China has consistently supported South Sudan's education sector, working to connect people through education, consolidate the foundation of world peace through youth friendship, and promote mutual learning among civilizations and people-to-people exchanges.

Chinese peacekeeper Wen Haiyuan said that since their deployment, the troops have faithfully fulfilled tasks mandated by the United Nations.

He noted that the battalion has conducted routine patrols and armed escorts, visited villages and schools along mission routes, and carried out civil-military cooperation activities including material donations, free medical services, tree planting and cultural exchanges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)