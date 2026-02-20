South Sudan, China pledge to deepen oil cooperation, expand educational exchanges

Xinhua) 09:48, February 20, 2026

JUBA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan and China have reaffirmed their longstanding friendship and strategic partnership, with both sides pledging to deepen cooperation in the oil sector and expand educational exchanges.

The pledge was made on Wednesday during a meeting in Juba between South Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Monday Semaya Kumba, and Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, Ma Qiang, according to a ministry statement.

During the meeting, the two sides held in-depth and constructive discussions on energy cooperation, educational collaboration, and scholarship opportunities for South Sudanese students. They agreed to further consolidate bilateral ties based on mutual respect, equality, and shared interests.

"Both sides explored new avenues for exchanging views on issues of mutual interest and shared concern," the ministry said.

China has been a key partner in South Sudan's oil industry, with Chinese enterprises participating in oil exploration, production, and infrastructure development.

Both sides noted the importance of strengthening collaboration in the energy sector to support South Sudan's economic recovery and sustainable development.

During the talks, Ma praised cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed China's commitment to further strengthening the partnership with South Sudan.

Kumba, for his part, underscored the government's commitment to deepening bilateral relations with China, guided by the principle of mutual interest.

Since South Sudan's independence in 2011, China and South Sudan have maintained friendly relations and practical cooperation across various fields, including oil, infrastructure, medical assistance, and humanitarian support.

