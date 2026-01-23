Chinese embassy donates dignity kits to support women in South Sudan

Xinhua) 10:57, January 23, 2026

JUBA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan on Thursday donated dignity kits to vulnerable women and girls in the capital, Juba, reaffirming China's commitment to supporting women's development in the country.

The donation, implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and South Sudan's Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, aims to improve the living conditions and dignity of women and girls in need.

Ma Qiang, Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, said the dignity kits contain essential daily and hygiene items, including sanitary pads, soaps, and solar flashlights, which will be distributed through UNFPA's network.

"They are important contributors to human civilization, and advancing women's rights and welfare is a shared responsibility of the international community," Ma said during the donation ceremony.

He underlined China's long-term commitment to women's development, including additional financial contributions to UN Women, expanded South-South cooperation funding, livelihood programs, training and exchange opportunities, and the establishment of a global center for women's capacity building.

Ma said China will continue to support women's development in South Sudan, strengthen cooperation with international partners, including UNFPA, and promote gender equality and women's holistic development, contributing to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Nuna Rhoda Rudolf Ndefu, South Sudan's minister of gender, child, and social welfare, expressed appreciation to the Chinese government and UNFPA for the donation, describing the dignity kits as a meaningful contribution to protecting vulnerable women and girls and a reflection of the strong partnership between South Sudan and China.

"These dignity kits are not just items in a bag; they are a gift of dignity, safety, and comfort for women and girls in vulnerable situations, and a practical step in our shared mission to end gender-based violence," the minister said.

Kidane Abraha, UNFPA officer in charge in South Sudan, said the donation provides timely and essential support to women and girls affected by displacement and humanitarian crises, particularly in meeting basic health and hygiene needs.

"The value of these dignity kits is not in the money, but in their importance and timing, as they provide basic support to women and girls who lack access to essential hygiene during crisis," Abraha added.

