China, South Sudan hold event to deepen cultural ties

Xinhua) 13:56, April 30, 2026

JUBA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan on Wednesday held an open day event aimed at promoting and deepening cultural relations between the peoples of the two countries.

The event, named "Discovery of the Giant Panda," brought together various local cultural groups and government officials. The giant panda, a national treasure of China and an animal unique to China, is widely beloved around the world.

Sarah Nyanath Elijah Yong, minister of culture, museums and national heritage, said that South Sudan shares with China a strong commitment to protecting heritage and promoting sustainable development, ensuring that progress does not come at the expense of cultural and national foundations.

"The relationship between our two countries continues to grow from strength to strength, grounded in mutual respect, solidarity, and shared aspirations for development," Nyanath said. "In the cultural sector, we see significant opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas including cultural exchange programs, capacity building in museums, heritage conservation, promotion of creative and cultural industries, and development of tourism linked to cultural and national heritage."

Nyanath added that the giant panda has served as a symbol that has built bridges of friendship across the world, and that South Sudan recognizes culture as a vital instrument for promoting unity, strengthening identity, and advancing peaceful coexistence among South Sudanese.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang said that China is continually advancing its modernization and bringing vast development opportunities to the world.

"As this year marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, we will take greater strides to strengthen exchanges between our two countries across all fields and continue to provide opportunities for study and exchange in China," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)