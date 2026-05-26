China allocates additional 160 mln yuan for flood, quake relief in southern regions

Xinhua) 15:56, May 26, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday pre-allocated an additional 160 million yuan (about 23 million U.S. dollars) in central natural disaster-relief funds to support five provincial-level regions in southern China, adding to 120 million yuan previously disbursed.

Of the latest funds, jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, 110 million yuan will go to Anhui, Hunan, Chongqing and Guizhou for flood prevention and relief operations, including hazard removal, search and rescue, and relocation of affected residents.

Another 50 million yuan will support earthquake relief in Guangxi, including assistance for displaced residents and repair of damaged housing, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Since mid-May, persistent heavy rainfall across southern China has triggered severe flooding and geological disasters, while a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in the city of Liuzhou in Guangxi has caused casualties and property damage.

As China enters its flood season, the finance ministry said it will closely monitor disaster developments and continue to strengthen fund guarantees for flood prevention and relief efforts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)