China allocates central disaster relief supplies to flood-hit Hubei

Xinhua) 20:01, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China has dispatched 15,000 pieces of disaster relief supplies to the central province of Hubei as heavy rains and flooding continued to affect the region, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said Wednesday.

The disaster aid package, which includes summer quilts, folding tables and chairs, and household emergency kits, will help local authorities resettle affected residents, provide relief assistance and ensure their basic living needs are met.

The supplies were allocated by the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief, the MEM, and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Heavy rainfall has lashed southern and central China in recent days, triggering floods and geological disasters. On Tuesday, China allocated 120 million yuan (about 17.5 million U.S. dollars) to five provincial-level regions: Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi, Chongqing and Guizhou.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Zhong Wenxing)