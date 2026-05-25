China allocates additional central disaster relief supplies to Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:51, May 25, 2026

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China has dispatched an additional 5,000 relief items to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to support the resettlement and assistance of local residents affected by recent earthquakes and floods, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Saturday.

The latest shipment, including tents, folding beds, mattresses and household emergency kits, follows two earlier batches totaling 15,000 items sent to the region.

The supplies, allocated by the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief, the MEM, and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, are intended to support the relocation of affected residents and provide them with care in Liuzhou and other affected areas.

Two 5.2-magnitude earthquakes struck Liuzhou City in Guangxi on May 18.

As China has entered its flood season, heavy rainfall has lashed the southern and central regions of the country in recent days.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)