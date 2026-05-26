China expels Japanese boat intruding into Diaoyu Dao territorial waters

Xinhua) 14:35, May 26, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China Coast Guard (CCG) on Tuesday took necessary measures to warn and expel Japanese fishing boat Shishi, which intruded into the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao, said CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue.

Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, Jiang reiterated, noting that CCG vessels' operations were in accordance with the law.

"We urge the Japanese side to immediately stop all rights-violation and provocative acts in relevant waters," the spokesperson stressed.

The CCG will continue to conduct rights protection and law enforcement operations in the waters around Diaoyu Dao, and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Jiang added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)