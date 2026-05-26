Cold-water fish breeding thrives in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 09:57, May 26, 2026

A worker feeds fish at a fishpond in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gu Feifei)

Located in the hinterland of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province is known for its high altitude and cold climate. The Yellow River flows through the region, fed by cold, crystal-clear and unpolluted water.

In recent years, Huangnan has leveraged its rich aquatic resources to build a modern, ecologically sound fishery industry suited to plateau conditions. Cold-water fish farming has grown steadily and become one of the region's fastest-growing industries.

In 2025, the prefecture produced 787 tonnes of cold-water fish, generating 39 million yuan ($5.73 million) in fishery output value.

Young fish released directly into the river often struggle to survive strong currents and shifting sediment because they are too small and fragile. To solve this problem, local farmers developed a two-stage model in which fish fry are first raised in land-based facilities until they reach about 0.5 kilograms in weight. Once they are strong enough, they are transferred to ecological net cages in the river.

The approach has shortened the breeding cycle, improved survival rates and boosted economic returns.

A worker feeds fish at a fishpond in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gu Feifei)

Workers boat out to ecological net cages at a fishpond in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gu Feifei)

Photo shows ecological net cages at a fishpond in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gu Feifei)

Photo shows fish raised at a fishpond in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gu Feifei)

A worker weighs fish in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gu Feifei)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)