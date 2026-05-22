Tongxin County promotes construction of energy storage power stations in China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 16:50, May 22, 2026

A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a staff member of a local power supply company conducting maintenance on the power supply switch of a local energy storage power station in Dingtang Town of Tongxin County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows staff members of a local power supply company conducting routine inspection on the transformers at the 1GW/2GWh nickel-metal hydride energy storage demonstration project in Tongxin County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the 300MW/600MWh sodium-ion battery energy storage power station project under construction in Tongxin County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the 1GW/2GWh nickel-metal hydride energy storage demonstration project in Tongxin County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the 300MW/600MWh sodium-ion battery energy storage power station project under construction in Tongxin County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the 1GW/2GWh nickel-metal hydride energy storage demonstration project in Tongxin County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the 300MW/600MWh sodium-ion battery energy storage power station project under construction in Tongxin County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the 1GW/2GWh nickel-metal hydride energy storage demonstration project in Tongxin County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows staff members conducting routine inspection at the 1GW/2GWh nickel-metal hydride energy storage demonstration project in Tongxin County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the 1GW/2GWh nickel-metal hydride energy storage demonstration project in Tongxin County of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tongxin County has been actively promoting the construction of energy storage power stations in recent years. Up to now, seven energy storage power stations have been built in the county, with a total capacity of 1.74GW/3.48GWh, all of which have been connected to the grid. Six energy storage power stations are under construction with a total capacity of 2.4GW/7GWh. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)