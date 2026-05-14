Early summer view of Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in China's Ningxia
A drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
A drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
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