Visitors enjoy immersive performance during May Day holiday in Yinchuan, China's Ningxia
Children interact with a performer at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Visitors enjoy an immersive performance at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Visitors enjoy an immersive performance at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A visitor interacts with a performer at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Visitors interact with performers at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Visitors enjoy an immersive performance at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
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