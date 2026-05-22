Ningxia develops centralized photovoltaic power bases relying on local resources

Xinhua) 16:08, May 22, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows staff members of a local power supply company conducting safety inspection on a photovoltaic power station at Ningdong Energy and Chemical Industry Base in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Ningxia has been vigorously developing centralized photovoltaic power bases relying on its local resources of sunlight and land in recent years.

In the first quarter of 2026, the newly added grid-connected capacity of photovoltaic power in Ningxia reached 2.157 million kilowatts, among which the newly added grid-connected capacity from centralized photovoltaic power stations totaled 2.133 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a view of a photovoltaic power station at Ningdong Energy and Chemical Industry Base in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Ningxia has been vigorously developing centralized photovoltaic power bases relying on its local resources of sunlight and land in recent years.

In the first quarter of 2026, the newly added grid-connected capacity of photovoltaic power in Ningxia reached 2.157 million kilowatts, among which the newly added grid-connected capacity from centralized photovoltaic power stations totaled 2.133 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Staff members of a local power supply company conduct safety inspection on a photovoltaic power station at Ningdong Energy and Chemical Industry Base in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 20, 2026. Ningxia has been vigorously developing centralized photovoltaic power bases relying on its local resources of sunlight and land in recent years.

In the first quarter of 2026, the newly added grid-connected capacity of photovoltaic power in Ningxia reached 2.157 million kilowatts, among which the newly added grid-connected capacity from centralized photovoltaic power stations totaled 2.133 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a view of a photovoltaic power station at Ningdong Energy and Chemical Industry Base in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Ningxia has been vigorously developing centralized photovoltaic power bases relying on its local resources of sunlight and land in recent years.

In the first quarter of 2026, the newly added grid-connected capacity of photovoltaic power in Ningxia reached 2.157 million kilowatts, among which the newly added grid-connected capacity from centralized photovoltaic power stations totaled 2.133 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a view of a photovoltaic power station at Ningdong Energy and Chemical Industry Base in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Ningxia has been vigorously developing centralized photovoltaic power bases relying on its local resources of sunlight and land in recent years.

In the first quarter of 2026, the newly added grid-connected capacity of photovoltaic power in Ningxia reached 2.157 million kilowatts, among which the newly added grid-connected capacity from centralized photovoltaic power stations totaled 2.133 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)