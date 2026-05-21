China's postal industry maintains steady growth in first four months

Xinhua) 08:24, May 21, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's postal industry recorded stable growth in both revenue and delivery volume in the first four months of 2026, data released by the State Post Bureau showed on Wednesday.

From January to April, the postal sector handled 70.16 billion parcels, up 4.1 percent year on year. Express deliveries accounted for 64.57 billion parcels, growing 5.1 percent.

During the same period, total business revenue of the postal sector reached 601.85 billion yuan (about 88.5 billion U.S. dollars), up 5.8 percent year on year. Express delivery services accounted for 497.93 billion yuan of the total, representing a 6.6 percent increase.

By segment, intra-city express deliveries totaled 4.51 billion parcels, down 9.1 percent year on year, while inter-regional deliveries reached 58.68 billion parcels, up 6.4 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)