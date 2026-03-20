China's postal industry maintains steady growth in first two months

Xinhua) 16:53, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's postal industry recorded stable growth in both revenue and delivery volume in the first two months of 2026, data released by the State Post Bureau showed Friday.

From January to February, the postal sector handled 33.14 billion parcels, up 5.6 percent year on year. Express deliveries accounted for 30.49 billion parcels, growing 7.1 percent.

During the same period, total business revenue of the postal sector reached 291.98 billion yuan (about 42.38 billion U.S. dollars), up 7.4 percent year on year. Of the total, express delivery services generated 238.54 billion yuan, marking a 7.9 percent increase.

By segment, intra-city express deliveries totaled 2.13 billion parcels, down 4.8 percent year on year, while inter-city deliveries reached 27.68 billion parcels, up 8.2 percent.

Driven by robust online consumption, China's express delivery market has been the world's largest for years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)