China's postal industry sees strong growth in H1

Xinhua) 08:40, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's postal industry handled 104.51 billion parcels in the first half of this year, up 16.9 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said Wednesday.

Express delivery services processed 95.64 billion parcels during the same period, marking a 19.3 percent increase from a year earlier.

According to the bureau, China's postal industry generated 873.09 billion yuan (about 122 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue in the first six months, rising 8.3 percent year on year. Express delivery services contributed 718.78 billion yuan, up 10.1 percent.

According to an official from the bureau, intra-city express delivery services handled 7.88 billion parcels, up 6.2 percent year on year. Inter-city services processed 85.74 billion parcels, increasing 20.6 percent.

In terms of regional distribution, eastern, central and western China accounted for 71.6 percent, 19.3 percent and 9.1 percent of the express delivery volume, respectively. For revenue, the proportions were 74 percent, 15.5 percent and 10.5 percent.

The official noted that the central and western regions have increased their market share compared to the same period last year, with the central region's delivery volume and revenue proportions rising by 0.8 and 0.5 percentage points, respectively, while western regions saw increases of 0.6 and 0.3 percentage points.

China's gross domestic product grew 5.3 percent year on year in the first half of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

"The economy has made steady progress despite pressures, with significant economic indicators performing better than expected," said Sheng Laiyun, deputy head of the bureau, at a press conference on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)