China's postal sector logs steady growth in Q1

Xinhua) 15:49, April 22, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's postal industry registered steady growth in the first quarter of 2026, with both revenue and delivery volume expanding, according to data released by the State Post Bureau on Wednesday.

From January to March, the postal sector generated a total business revenue of 449.27 billion yuan (about 65.5 billion U.S. dollars), up 5.9 percent year on year. Revenue from express delivery services reached 369.02 billion yuan, marking a 6.8 percent increase.

During the same period, the sector handled 51.9 billion parcels, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.5 percent. Of the total, express delivery accounted for 47.73 billion items, up 5.8 percent.

In March alone, postal industry revenue stood at 157.29 billion yuan, up 3.1 percent year on year, while express delivery revenue rose 4.7 percent to 130.47 billion yuan. Parcel volume reached 18.76 billion items, a 2.7 percent increase, including 17.24 billion express deliveries, up 3.5 percent.

China's postal and express delivery sector is seen as a barometer of the country's consumption vitality and economic activity, driven by the continued expansion of e-commerce, improving logistics networks, and growing demand in both urban and rural areas.

Separate latest official data showed the growth rate of retail sales of consumer goods quickened by 0.7 percentage points compared to the last three months of 2025, signaling consumption recovery as the world's second-largest economy grew 5 percent in the first three months of 2026, outpacing expectations of some foreign institutions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)