Local tea farmer guards Wuyishan National Park as part-time forest ranger in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 16:09, May 19, 2026

Luo Xianhua (1st L), together with staff members of the Wuyishan National Park, patrols the park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 7, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a mixed cultural and natural heritage site, the national park is home to the world's most well-preserved mid-subtropical forest ecosystem at the same latitude, and plays a critical role in global biodiversity conservation.

While on watch at the Tongmu conservation station inside the park, Luo patrols the forest, monitors wildlife, checks for fire hazards and prevents illegal logging. Uniforms away, Luo tends an alpine tea garden in the park to earn the bread for his family.

"Good environment is a guarantee to quality tea products," said Luo, adding, "12 people from my village have joined the ranger team to help protect the national park."

Luo Xianhua (front) and his colleagues patrol the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 8, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Luo Xianhua (2nd R) informs tourists of matters for extra attention while patrolling the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 8, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Luo Xianhua (front) and his colleagues patrol the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 8, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Luo Xianhua (R) and his colleague check an old tree while patrolling the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 8, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Luo Xianhua (1st L) and his colleagues patrol the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 8, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Luo Xianhua shows tea leaves freshly picked from his tea garden in the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 7, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Luo Xianhua (L) and his colleague work with a video monitoring system at Tongmu conservation station in the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 8, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows a view of Tongmu Village in the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows a view of Tongmu Village in the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Luo Xianhua makes tea at a tea-making workshop at Tongmu Village in the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 7, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Luo Xianhua bearing a basket steps out of a tea-making workshop at Tongmu Village in the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 7, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Luo Xianhua observes monkeys while patrolling the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 8, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)