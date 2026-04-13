In pics: Tulou, unique residential architecture in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 13:22, April 13, 2026

This photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows Tianluokeng Tulou cluster in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008. In recent years, local authorities has continued promoting Tulou protection, revitalization, and integration with tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows Eryilou in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008. In recent years, local authorities has continued promoting Tulou protection, revitalization, and integration with tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows Heguilou in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008. In recent years, local authorities has continued promoting Tulou protection, revitalization, and integration with tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows tourists visiting Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008. In recent years, local authorities has continued promoting Tulou protection, revitalization, and integration with tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows Huaiyuanlou in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008. In recent years, local authorities has continued promoting Tulou protection, revitalization, and integration with tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows Huaiyuanlou in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008. In recent years, local authorities has continued promoting Tulou protection, revitalization, and integration with tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists pose for a photo at Yunshuiyao ancient town in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 9, 2026. Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008. In recent years, local authorities has continued promoting Tulou protection, revitalization, and integration with tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists visit Yunshuiyao ancient town in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 9, 2026. Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008. In recent years, local authorities has continued promoting Tulou protection, revitalization, and integration with tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)