Lin Huiyin Theme Pavilion officially opens for month-long trial run in China's Fuzhou

Xinhua) 09:03, February 14, 2026

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2026 shows a live re-enactment at the Lin Huiyin Theme Pavilion within the historic and cultural city block Three Lanes and Seven Alleys in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Lin Huiyin Theme Pavilion officially opened for a month-long trial run here on Friday, commemorating Lin, a famous Chinese architect and writer who hailed from Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

