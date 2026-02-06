20-megawatt offshore wind turbine unit put into operation on waters of southern Fujian
A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows part of an offshore wind turbine unit and a 2,000-ton self-elevating offshore wind power installation platform on the waters of southern Fujian in southwest China. A 20-megawatt offshore wind turbine unit was put into operation on the waters of southern Fujian on Thursday, and was successfully connected to the grid for power generation. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
