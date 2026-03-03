China's Fujian develops diverse cherry blossom system to fuel "spring economy"

March 03, 2026

Tourists view cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province on Feb. 28, 2026. In Fujian, tea gardens and mountainous areas adorned with cherry blossoms have surged in popularity as tourist destinations in early spring. Over recent years, the provincial forestry department has developed a diverse cherry blossom system featuring early, mid, and late flowering varieties, by making full use of native species and through years of introduction and cultivation. This system supports the growth of distinctive cherry blossom tourism and effectively energizes the region's "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

