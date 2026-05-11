In pics: conference commemorating 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in China's Fujian
An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
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