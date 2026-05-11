In pics: conference commemorating 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 13:15, May 11, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)