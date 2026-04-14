Urban renewal project promoted in China's Fujian amid ecological protection efforts

Xinhua) 10:12, April 14, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows a view of the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows amusement facilities in the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows the Long Jiang Years tourist area and the surrounding urban landscape in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Children experience farm work in a vegetable garden in the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2026.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Children play beach volleyball in the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2026.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A child runs among flowers in the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2026.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows the Long Jiang Years tourist area and the surrounding urban landscape in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

People enjoy leisure time in the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2026.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Children draw pictures in the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2026.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

People visit the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2026.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows the scenery in the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Children play in the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2026.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A child plays in the Long Jiang Years tourist area in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 11, 2026.

In recent years, Zhangzhou's government has been strengthening ecological protection and pushing forward the conservation and restoration of key areas like the Jiulong River basin to sustain blue skies, clean soil and lucid water.

It has been promoting an urban renewal project called "Long Jiang Years" in batches on the south bank of the Jiulong River, transforming tidal flats and wastelands into waterfront green space. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)