China, Georgia to enrich connotation of strategic partnership

Xinhua) 08:36, May 19, 2026

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Georgia to continuously enrich the connotation of the China-Georgia strategic partnership, China's top legislator Zhao Leji said here on Monday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks during talks with Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili in Beijing.

Zhao noted that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Georgia established strategic partnership and bilateral relations have entered a fast lane of high-quality and all-round development in recent years.

China is willing to work with Georgia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen cooperation and exchanges, and continuously enrich the connotation of the China-Georgia strategic partnership, Zhao said.

China will, as always, support Georgia in following a development path independently chosen by its people and in line with its national conditions, and oppose external forces' interference in Georgia's internal affairs, Zhao said. He also stated that China stands ready to expand cooperation with Georgia in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and green energy, as well as encourage more capable Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Georgia.

The two sides should deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, enhance multilateral collaboration, and closely coordinate within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, Zhao added.

The NPC of China is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the Georgian Parliament, create a favorable legal environment for bilateral practical cooperation, and better support the development and revitalization of each country, Zhao noted.

Papuashvili said that the Georgian side firmly adheres to the one-China principle, stands ready to work with China to promote the continuous development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and is willing to make joint effort in safeguarding international law and the international order with China.

The Georgian side is willing to participate in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, Papuashvili added.

As for the cooperation between legislative bodies, Papuashvili said that the Georgian Parliament is willing to deepen friendly exchanges with the NPC of China, enhance the public opinion foundation for friendly relations between the two countries, and make contributions of the legislative body to promoting the development of Georgia-China relations.

China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Shalva Papuashvili the same day.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that China is willing to work with Georgia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, deepen and expand cooperation in traditional and emerging fields, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and strengthen multilateral communication and coordination.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to make positive contributions to this end, said Wang.

Papuashvili said that the Georgian side firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance friendship between all sectors of the two countries' societies, promote the strategic partnership between Georgia and China to new heights, jointly safeguard international law, and promote world peace and development.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)