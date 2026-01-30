China-Georgia economic, trade cooperation yields fruitful results in 2025: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 13:23, January 30, 2026

TBILISI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Economic and trade cooperation between China and Georgia yielded fruitful results in 2025 under the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian said on Wednesday.

Addressing an annual gala held here by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Georgia to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, Zhou said 2025 saw Georgia participate in the China International Import Expo for the first time as the Guest Country of Honor, while negotiations concluded on the upgrade of the China-Georgia Free Trade Agreement.

These achievements marked a new level in bilateral economic and trade cooperation, he said, adding that progresses were made in 2025 in infrastructure projects undertaken by Chinese enterprises, including the Georgian Railway Modernization Project and several sections of the E60 Highway in Georgia.

The ambassador noted that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze personally attended four ceremonies and spoke highly of the contributions of Chinese companies to the country's infrastructure development.

Chinese enterprises in Georgia are both witnesses to and participants in the friendship between the two countries, Zhou said, calling on them to seize opportunities in bilateral economic and trade cooperation and contribute more to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Some 150 people attended the event, including representatives from the Chinese embassy in Georgia, Chinese enterprises, and the Confucius Institutes at the Free University of Tbilisi and Alte University.

An award ceremony honoring the "Top 10 Outstanding Chinese Enterprises in Georgia for 2025" was also held during the gala.

