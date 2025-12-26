Chinese-built modern railway opens to traffic in Georgia

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows an interior view of Tunnel 9 of the Georgian Railway Modernization Project in Khashuri, Georgia. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

KHASHURI, Georgia, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- A China-built modern railway was put into operation on Wednesday in Georgia, a key transit country for cargo and passenger transport between Asia and Europe.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, Director General of Georgian Railway Lasha Abashidze and about 150 guests attended the inauguration ceremony of the Georgian Railway Modernization Project in the country's central city of Khashuri on Wednesday evening.

"With the completion of this project, the capacity of Georgian Railway has increased significantly, operating costs have been reduced, safety has been enhanced, and passenger comfort has improved," Kobakhidze said at the ceremony, highlighting the goal of making Georgia a "key, reliable and indispensable link" in the Middle Corridor between Asia and Europe to ensure the fast, safe and uninterrupted movement of goods.

"Railway modernization is an integral part of this vision," he said, adding that it strengthens the country's competitiveness, increases its transit potential, and creates a solid foundation for "accommodating the growing trade flows between Europe and Asia in the coming years."

Guo Hai, deputy general manager of the Georgia Branch of China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd., which conducted the project, told Xinhua that the project serves as a core upgrade of the country's East-West railway main line.

He said the railway will effectively handle transit cargo from Central Asia and Eastern Europe, as a vital part of the Middle Corridor.

The railway stretches approximately 41 km. According to Georgian Railway, after the upgrade, its annual freight capacity will increase from 27 million to 48 million tons.

