Chinese community in Georgia celebrates Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:08, February 04, 2026

Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian addresses a reception for the Chinese community to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival with her relatives in Tbilisi, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2026. The Chinese Embassy in Georgia on Monday held a reception for the Chinese community to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, with representatives vowing to continue serving as messengers of bilateral exchange and cooperation. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

TBILISI, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Georgia on Monday held a reception for the Chinese community to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, with representatives vowing to continue serving as messengers of bilateral exchange and cooperation.

Addressing the reception, Ambassador Zhou Qian noted that over the past year, Chinese enterprises in Georgia have facilitated the implementation of major projects in sectors such as investment, infrastructure, telecommunications and energy, while Confucius Institute teachers and volunteers have dedicated themselves to promoting the Chinese language and culture.

Liu Guangwen, veteran professor at the Free University of Tbilisi who dedicated decades to Chinese language education in Georgia, expressed immense pride in China's development achievements, vowing to remain committed to promoting cultural exchanges and mutual learning between the two countries.

Hou Qingming, president of the Chinese diaspora association in Georgia, told Xinhua that despite living abroad, the local Chinese community remains deeply rooted in traditional customs. "The sight of that vibrant 'Chinese red' always brings a sense of reassurance and warmth to our hearts," Hou said.

Li Rui, president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Georgia, said that many employees of Chinese enterprises have chosen to remain at their posts during the Spring Festival to promote the progress of various projects, ensuring their quality and efficiency.

Approximately 160 representatives from the embassy, Chinese-funded institutions, Confucius Institutes and overseas students, as well as overseas Chinese and ethnic Chinese in Georgia, attended the event.

Liu Guangwen (R), veteran professor at the Free University of Tbilisi who dedicated decades to Chinese language education in Georgia, attends a reception for the Chinese community to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival with her relatives in Tbilisi, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2026. The Chinese Embassy in Georgia on Monday held a reception for the Chinese community to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, with representatives vowing to continue serving as messengers of bilateral exchange and cooperation. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

