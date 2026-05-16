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Trump says ISIS second-in-command eliminated in Africa
(Xinhua) 13:45, May 16, 2026
WASHINGTON, May 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second-in-command of ISIS globally, was eliminated by U.S. and Nigerian forces.
"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans," Trump said. "With his removal, ISIS's global operation is greatly diminished."
Trump thanked the Nigerian government for its "partnership" in the operation.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
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