China's top diplomat says Xi-Trump meeting fruitful

Xinhua) 13:42, May 16, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and U.S. presidents had in-depth communication and achieved fruitful outcomes in their Beijing meeting, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks when he briefed the press on the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump during Trump's state visit to China from May 13 to 15.

Their meeting included formal talks, a welcome banquet, a private meeting and a visit, Wang said, adding that the leaders spent nearly nine hours in interactions, with a tone of mutual respect, shared commitment to peace, and a willingness to cooperate.

The most important political consensus of the meeting, Wang said, is that the Chinese and U.S. presidents agreed on building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability.

The two sides have also expressed willingness to conduct more exchanges in areas including diplomacy, military affairs, economy and trade, health, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and law enforcement, Wang said, adding that this has injected new impetus into the interactions of the two countries in the future.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)