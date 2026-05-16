Chinese envoy urges advancing political transition in Syria

Xinhua) 13:02, May 16, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Fu Cong on Friday called for advancing an inclusive political transition in Syria.

The international community widely expects Syria to eliminate armed conflicts, restore order, establish inclusive governance and ensure equal rights through a political transition, said Fu.

China calls on all parties in Syria to focus on the greater interests of the people, show mutual tolerance, and resolve tensions and differences through extensive dialogue and consultation, he told the Security Council.

The key to keeping Syria stable is rooting out the scourge of terrorism, said Fu.

While the overall level of violence in the country has come down, the security situation remains fragile. Terrorist groups entrenched in Syria frequently cause trouble, seriously threatening peace and security both in Syria and the region, he said.

"We call on the Syrian transitional government to fulfill its international obligations, translate its political commitments into concrete policies and actions, and take all effective measures to combat with a firm hand all international terrorist groups listed by the Security Council, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement," said Fu.

The restoration of peace and development in Syria cannot be achieved without a stable external environment. The international community should uphold the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations and support the maintenance of Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity. The Golan Heights is internationally recognized as an occupied territory of Syria. Israel should cease all military operations on Syrian soil and withdraw without delay from Syrian territory, he said.

Currently, tensions persist in the Middle East and are spilling over in a way that seriously imperils regional peace and stability. Given the current context, it is incumbent on the international community to help Syria preserve the largely stable situation in the country and prevent the spillover of the regional conflict that may trigger even greater upheaval in Syria, said Fu.

China remains committed to working with the international community in a constructive role to help Syria achieve security and development, and to help restore peace and stability to the region as early as possible, he said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)