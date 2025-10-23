Chinese envoy calls on Syrian transitional gov't to fight terrorism

Xinhua) 13:19, October 23, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the Syrian transitional government to honor its commitments to fighting terrorism.

The prolonged turmoil in Syria has provided space for the proliferation of terrorism, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations(UN).

Foreign terrorist fighters have exploited the chaos in Syria to gain strength, which not only poses a direct threat to Syria's own security but also severely undermines regional peace and stability, he added.

China urges the Syrian transitional government, which has repeatedly stated that Syria will not pose a threat to any country, to take measures to combat all terrorist organizations listed by the Security Council, including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, Fu told the UN Security Council.

In adjusting its sanctions related to Syria, the Security Council should fully consider Syria's counter-terrorism and security situation as well as the complex implications that any adjustments may entail, said Fu.

China calls on Israel to stop its military operations against Syria and withdraw immediately from Syrian territory, the Chinese envoy said, adding that all parties should continue to provide constructive support and assistance and refrain from exploiting the situation for self-interest.

The key to solving the Syrian issue lies in advancing an inclusive political process, Fu said.

China will continue to work with the international community to help Syria achieve security, stability, and development at an early date, and embark on a development path that suits its own national conditions, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)