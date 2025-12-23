Syrian, Turkish FMs discuss refugees, economy and security in Damascus

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani (R) and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attend a joint press conference in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 22, 2025. Al-Shibani and Fidan met here on Monday to discuss refugee returns, economic cooperation and regional security. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met here on Monday to discuss refugee returns, economic cooperation and regional security, Syrian state media Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

At a joint press conference, al-Shibani said they discussed counterterrorism efforts, measures to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) group, and the development of a shared vision for northeastern Syria.

He said the March agreement, signed between the Syrian interim government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate the northeast into a unified Syria, reflects the country's determination to accelerate integration and unify its territory "in a civilized manner." He stressed that any delay in implementing the agreement and integrating the Kurdish-led SDF would be unjust to the region and its residents.

He added that threats to Syria's stability also endanger Türkiye's security, underscoring the interconnected security interests of the two neighbors. Al-Shibani also said the Jazira region is an integral part of Syria and must be fully integrated into a unified state.

For his part, Fidan said Syria's current leadership has proposed a governance model that contributes to regional stability.

He noted significant progress in improving security and stability, adding that lifting sanctions under the Caesar Act represents an important step toward regional stability and is expected to facilitate substantial foreign investment in Syria.

Fidan highlighted Syria's role in the international coalition against IS, emphasizing that countering the group remains a key priority. He said the two sides also discussed energy cooperation, as well as regional, trade, and economic relations.

