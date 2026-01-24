China voices concerns over developments in northeastern Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China is concerned about developments in northeastern Syria that have given rise to security risks, a Chinese envoy said on Thursday.

According to reports, a group of Islamic State (IS) militants had escaped from detention facilities in Hasakah governorate amid turmoil. China is also concerned about the management and security of facilities where IS fighters are being held, said Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"China firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stresses that any terrorist activity constitutes one of the gravest threats to international peace and security and must never be tolerated," he told the Security Council.

"We call on the Syrian transitional authorities to fulfill their international obligations and take all effective measures to resolutely combat all international terrorist organizations designated by the Security Council, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement," Sun said.

The international community's expectations for Syria are broadly aligned. It hopes that Syria will steadily advance an inclusive political transition, resolutely combat terrorism, effectively protect the rights of minority groups, revive its economy at an early date, and embark on a path of sustainable development, said Sun.

China reaffirms its support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, and opposes external interference, he said, adding that China stands ready to work with the international community to play a constructive role in helping Syria achieve security, stability and development.

