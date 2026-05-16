China-backed project enhances schistosomiasis control capacity in Tanzania's Zanzibar

Xinhua) 10:27, May 16, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The expert team of the China-aided project of schistosomiasis control in Tanzania's Zanzibar on Thursday donated microscopes and supported the establishment of schistosomiasis surveillance points in the semi-autonomous archipelago.

During the ceremony, Chinese and local officials jointly unveiled plaques for six schistosomiasis surveillance points, while China donated six microscopes to support laboratory testing and disease surveillance.

Director General of Zanzibar's Ministry of Health Amour Mohamed said schistosomiasis remains a major public health challenge in Zanzibar and praised China's long-term support in disease surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, personnel training, and public health education.

"The establishment of surveillance points and the donation of microscopes will further strengthen disease surveillance and diagnostic capabilities at grassroots medical institutions," he said.

Chinese Consul General in Zanzibar Li Qianghua said that health cooperation has long been a key component of practical cooperation between China and Tanzania.

Since 2014, China and Tanzania have deepened cooperation in schistosomiasis prevention and control, with integrated control strategies producing significant progress on Pemba Island, he said.

According to Li, more than 85 percent of communities on the island have now achieved the target for schistosomiasis elimination.

Participants also visited the project office and laboratory facilities, where Chinese experts demonstrated disease-testing procedures and artificial intelligence-assisted technology for identifying intermediate host snails and Schistosoma haematobium eggs.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)