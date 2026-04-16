Tanzania eyes larger share of Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 09:10, April 16, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania has reaffirmed its readiness to attract a greater share of Chinese tourists as African destinations step up efforts to tap into the world's largest outbound travel market, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB).

The statement said the commitment was highlighted during a high-level panel discussion titled "China Outbound Travel Trends and African Destinations" held at World Travel Market Africa 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, which brought together industry stakeholders to explore strategies for positioning Africa as an attractive destination for Chinese travelers.

Representing Tanzania, TTB Director General Ephraim Mafuru said the country is well prepared to attract visitors from China and has developed a deeper understanding of their travel preferences and expectations.

Mafuru noted that insights into Chinese tourists' preferences, ranging from travel styles to desired experiences, are essential for tailoring Tanzania's tourism products to better meet the needs of the market.

Panelists emphasized that African countries must enhance infrastructure, strengthen coordinated marketing strategies, and design tourism experiences that align with the expectations of Chinese visitors.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)