Chinese company donates 300 books to Tanzania's University of Dar es Salaam

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Tanzania branch on Friday donated 300 books to Tanzania's University of Dar es Salaam, cementing cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries.

The books, covering core areas such as Chinese history, traditional culture, modern development, and technological achievements, were donated at an event jointly organized by the CCCC and the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Collin Kimaryo, acting director of the university's Library Services, said the books, donated under the theme "A Bridge of Books: CCCC Writes a New Chapter with Tanzania," presented in Chinese and English, serve as bridges connecting cultures, narrowing knowledge gaps, and linking students and researchers to global scholarship.

Kimaryo said the University of Dar es Salaam's library serves more than 20,000 students and hundreds of academic staff engaged in teaching, research, and consultancy.

"Each book donated today will touch countless lives, inspiring a student's thesis, informing a researcher's groundbreaking study, or broadening a faculty member's pedagogical approach. The multiplier effect of this donation extends far beyond our campus, as the knowledge gained here radiates into Tanzania's development agenda and beyond," he said.

Deng Honglong, deputy general manager of the CCCC Tanzania branch, said that under the "China Bookshelf" initiative, the company has donated Chinese- and English-language books to the university for three consecutive years.

Deng said the books cover a wide range of fields, including medicine, literature, history, science, and technology.

"Through books, we not only share knowledge but also build bridges of friendship between China and Tanzania, promoting deeper cultural and educational exchange," he said.

