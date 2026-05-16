Namibia's food security improves despite climate shocks: WFP

Xinhua) 09:49, May 16, 2026

WINDHOEK, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Food security in Namibia has improved compared to last year, though climate-related shocks continue to strain vulnerable communities, the World Food Program (WFP) said in its April 2026 country brief.

According to the brief, about 456,000 people are projected to face acute food insecurity through June 2026. This marks a sharp decline from the 1.15 million reported during the same period last year, a positive shift attributed to improved rainfall, ongoing drought relief efforts, and timely support from development partners.

Despite these gains, the WFP noted that the lingering impact of multiple shocks continues to buffet vulnerable households, keeping food security needs high even after the conclusion of the national drought-response program. The country remains susceptible to recurring climate hazards, including floods, severe droughts, and outbreaks of African migratory locusts.

Recent flooding in the Zambezi Region has taken a heavy toll, damaging homes, croplands, road networks, and public infrastructure across seven constituencies. The disaster also disrupted local education and contributed to a spike in malaria-related fatalities, the brief said.

To mitigate these challenges, the WFP is stepping up efforts to bolster Namibia's school feeding and nutrition systems, collaborating closely with the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, alongside other development partners.

In the Kavango West Region, the WFP and the United Nations Population Fund recently rolled out the "Building Brighter Tomorrows" project, aimed at upgrading nutrition, education, health, and protection services for both vulnerable schoolchildren and their communities.

In April alone, the UN food agency assisted 138,013 individuals, including 11,800 students reached through Namibia's Home-Grown School Feeding Program and more than 126,000 children under the age of five supported via Early Childhood Development centers.

However, the WFP stressed that additional funding is urgently required to sustain these critical food security, resilience-building, and social protection interventions under its 2025-2029 Country Strategic Plan.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)