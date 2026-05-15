CMG secures exclusive media rights for FIFA tournaments in Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 21:42, May 15, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China Media Group (CMG) and world soccer governing body FIFA announced on Friday that they had reached an agreement on media rights cooperation for a new cycle of FIFA competitions, including FIFA World Cup in 2026 and 2030.

According to CMG, the agreement also covers FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031.

Under the agreement, CMG has secured exclusive all-media rights and sublicensing rights for the Chinese mainland across multiple platforms, including free-to-air television, pay television, internet and mobile broadcasting services.

Cooperation between CMG and FIFA dates back to 1978.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 (local time), marking the first time the tournament will be jointly hosted by three countries.

The tournament will also expand from 32 to 48 teams, with a record 104 matches to be played.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)