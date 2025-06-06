China fails to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeat to Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:19, June 06, 2025

Yang Zexiang (R) of China vies with Ricky Kambuaya of Indonesia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

JAKARTA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China's hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup were extinguished on Thursday night following a 1-0 loss to Indonesia in its crucial Asian qualifying Group C match in Jakarta.

Just before the interval, China right-back Yang Zexiang fouled Indonesia's midfielder Ricky Kambuaya inside the penalty area. Oxford United forward Ole Romeny stepped up to convert the spot-kick past goalkeeper Wang Dalei in the 45th minute.

Despite opportunities from 18-year-old Wang Yudong, who tested Indonesia's goalkeeper in both halves, China failed to find an equalizer. Meanwhile, the visitor's task grew harder when defender Han Pengfei sustained a first-half injury.

With only one game remaining, China cannot finish in the top four of Group C. China now sits bottom of the group with six points from nine matches, while Indonesia climbs to third with 12 points. Only the top two teams in each six-team group will directly qualify for the World Cup, with third- and fourth-placed moving to another phase of qualifying.

Japan and Iran have already qualified from Asia for the 48-team tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Yang Zexiang (R) of China vies with Ricky Kambuaya of Indonesia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Branko Ivankovic, head coach of China, is seen prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Ole Lennard Romenij (L) of Indonesia competes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Emil Audero (Top), goalkeeper of Indonesia, makes a save during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Egy Maulana Vikri (C) of Indonesia shoots during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Liu Chengyu (Top) of China competes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Zhang Yuning (L) of China vies for a header during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Zhu Chenjie (2nd L) of China heads the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Wang Yudong (L) of China shoots during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Han Pengfei (Top) of China heads the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Xu Haoyang of China vies with Ricky Kambuaya of Indonesia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Ole Lennard Romenij (L) of Indonesia shoots during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Ole Lennard Romenij (Front) of Indonesia vies for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Hu Hetao (Rear, C) of China reacts after losing the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Yang Zexiang (R) of China vies with Ricky Kambuaya of Indonesia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Hu Hetao (L) of China reacts after losing the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)