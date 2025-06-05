Beijing Guoan head coach hopes Chinese players to show best in World Cup qualifiers

Xinhua) 15:22, June 05, 2025

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Ahead of China's decisive away match against Indonesia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers on Thursday, Beijing Guoan head coach Quique Setien extended his best wishes to the national team, particularly Guoan players Zhang Yuning and Lin Liangming, in an interview with Xinhua.

"I believe it's an honor for Guoan players to put on the jersey of China's national team. They definitely have the determination and motivation to show their best. The process of realizing dream is always unforgettable, and I hope they can cherish this opportunity," said the 66-year-old Spaniard.

China currently sits at the bottom of Group C with six points, level with Bahrain and three points behind fourth-placed Indonesia. To keep their playoff hopes alive, China must win against both Indonesia and Bahrain, with the latter match scheduled for June 10 in Chongqing, southwest China.

Setien was appointed head coach of Beijing Guoan in December 2024. The Chinese Super League (CSL) club, which has a history spanning more than three decades, remains unbeaten after 12 CSL matches this season, recording seven wins and five draws to sit third in the 16-team league.

"Our coaching staff prepared a lot for this season. The most ideal approach is to enable each player to show their strength and characteristics. Now, I know my players better, specifically what each player can bring to the team. We need to focus on the details," Setien said.

The veteran coach expressed satisfaction with the team's progress.

"Players can have a better understanding of my technical and tactical plans. I am delighted to see the overall progress of the team," he said.

Setien also acknowledged that he has spent recent months gaining a deeper understanding of Chinese football.

"Actually, the CSL is quite different from what I imagined when I was in Europe. The matches here are competitive. Every team has outstanding players, and we encountered strong opponents in many games."

"Young Chinese players coming through the youth system now have very strong basic skills," Setien stated. "Progress in Chinese football demands patience and development. We need to give these young players ample time and chances."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)