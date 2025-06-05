Preview: China must beat Indonesia to keep World Cup hopes alive

Xinhua) 10:56, June 05, 2025

Goalkeepers Yan Junling (L) and Wang Dalei of China attend a training session in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers resume Thursday as China faces Indonesia in a crucial away match at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

According to tournament rules, the top two in each six-team group advance directly to the World Cup, while the third- and fourth-placed teams enter the playoffs. With two matches remaining, Indonesia sits fourth in Group C with nine points, while China is level with Bahrain at the bottom on six points.

Indonesia holds a three-point lead over China and a seven-goal edge in goal difference. A home win would all but guarantee Indonesia a top-four finish. For China, there is only one way to keep their World Cup hopes alive: win on Indonesian soil.

So far, only Japan has managed a win in Jakarta during this qualifying campaign. Indonesia, fueled by passionate home support from around 80,000 fans, has turned its capital into a fortress - beating Saudi Arabia 2-0, edging Bahrain 1-0, and holding Australia to a 0-0 draw.

The pressure awaiting China is immense - on a humid Jakarta night, in front of a raucous crowd, against an energetic Indonesian side bolstered by naturalized talent. Still, China has no choice but to rise to the occasion.

"The first step to reaching the playoffs is winning this match. This demands that we play attacking football, with every player giving their all in running and effort," said head coach Branko Ivankovic, who expressed confidence that his players could transform pressure into motivation.

Ivankovic will have to contend with key absences - striker Wu Lei is sidelined with injury, while attacking midfielders Lin Liangming and Xie Wenneng are suspended. As a result, Zhang Yuning and Wei Shihao will bear much of the attacking burden.

Fans are also eager to see 18-year-old Wang Yudong, who has impressed in the Chinese Super League, potentially earn his first national team start. His energy and pace could inject much-needed dynamism. The midfield performances of naturalized players Serginho and Yang Mingyang will also be vital.

"This is a battle for survival. Victory is the only option. There's no room for retreat," Zhang emphasized. He added that, as the away side, China must turn pressure into momentum and showcase the results of training and unity as a team.

"We focused on key techniques like offense, defense, and set-pieces. We've performed well, but in matches, we must be able to adapt flexibly to on-the-spot situations," Zhang added.

Though the task is daunting, it is not beyond reach. In their previous meeting in Group C, China - then mired in a three-match losing streak - came out aggressively, scoring twice in the first half before holding on for a 2-1 win.

Now, amid another three-match skid, the rematch offers a new chance to turn the tide. With the right tactics and unwavering determination, China remains capable of securing a vital win.

With expectations and pressure at their peak, China's coaches and players know they must leave nothing on the pitch. Only by giving their all can they keep their World Cup dream alive - for the team, for themselves, and for the millions of fans watching back home.

Goalkeeper Wang Dalei of China attends a training session in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

Huang Zhengyu, Wei Shihao, Xie Wenneng and Hu Hetao (L to R) of China attend a training session in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Player of Indonesia Rafael Struick (L) attends a training session in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Players of Indonesia attend a training session in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Players of Indonesia attend a training session in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Player of Indonesia Nathan Tjoe-A-On (2nd L) attends a training session in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Player of Indonesia Jay Idzes (2nd L) attends a training session in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Indonesia's head coach Patrick Kluivert (L) and player Emil Audero pose for photos after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Indonesia's head coach Patrick Kluivert (Front) speaks during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Indonesia's head coach Patrick Kluivert (Front) speaks during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Indonesia's Emil Audero speaks during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 4, 2025, one day ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Indonesia. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

