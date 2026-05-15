Liberia FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:11, May 15, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia will pay an official visit to China from May 18 to 22, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Nyanti's visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)